Darryn Binder wins first Moto3 race as he looks to follow in his brother Brad’s footsteps

CAPE TOWN – Darryn Binder won his first Moto3 race at the Barcelona Grand Prix on Sunday as he looks to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Brad.

After threatening for a long time during the race, the 22-year-old Binder, racing for CIP Green Power, bagged his first win after two title contenders in John McPhee and Albert Arenas crashed out.

Binder beat out Italians Tony Arbolino (Rivacols Snipers team) and Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) to the line to secure the momentous win in Catalunya.

The win in Spain sees Binder shoot up to 10th in the championship standings on 62 points with six races in the shortened, Covid-19 affected season.

Binder will now look to make his mark in Moto3, which his brother won in 2016 before making the step up to Moto2 and eventually MotoGP, where he’s been having an impressive debut season for KTM.