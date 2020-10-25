Dominant Khabib Nurmagomedov calls time on undefeated MMA career

STOCKHOLM - Khabib Nurmagomedov called time on his mixed martial arts career following a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje on Saturday, leaving his gloves in the centre of the octagon to fulfil a promise to his mother.

He wore down his opponent with his constant forward pressure before mounting Gaethje and locking him in a triangle choke that rendered the American unconscious to extend his record to 29 wins and no defeats.

Many questioned if he would have the heart for the fight against Gaethje following the death of his father Abdulmanap in July from complications caused by COVID-19 at the age of 57.

This one was for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZZdywrlE5e — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

His father had schooled him in combat sports from an early age and was in his corner in Abu Dhabi in September 2019 when Khabib choked out Dustin Poirier, on that occasion using a rear naked choke in another successful title defence.

"I talked to my mother three days (ago). She didn't want me to go fight without (my) father, but I promised her it's going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this," an emotional Khabib said in the octagon.