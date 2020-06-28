Ecclestone counters critics, saying 'I am not anti black people'
LONDON - Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed criticism on a recent remark perceived as racist, and attacked the new leadership under Chase Carey.
F1 bosses and world champion Lewis Hamilton attacked the 89-year-old Ecclestone after he told CNN that black people were often more racist than white people.
But Ecclestone told the Mail on Sunday paper that "It is not my fault that I am white.
"I am not anti black people. Quite the opposite. I have always been very much in favour," he said. "'Over the years, I have met a lot of white people I didn't like, but never a black person I didn't like."
Hamilton has lamented racism in the sport as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States, and F1 is now aiming for more diversity in the sport.
But Ecclestone said in the direction of F1 and Carey: 'I'm glad he said I have no involvement in Formula One, so I can't be credited with all the things they've not done.
"They have jumped on this racism thing suddenly because of events in America. Now Chase has put in all of 1 million dollars - enough to get a mechanic into go-karting. Maybe he should concentrate on doing what the shareholders want. Covid was good for him. He could blame everything he hasn't achieved on that," Ecclestone said.dpa