Ecclestone counters critics, saying 'I am not anti black people'

LONDON - Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed criticism on a recent remark perceived as racist, and attacked the new leadership under Chase Carey.

F1 bosses and world champion Lewis Hamilton attacked the 89-year-old Ecclestone after he told CNN that black people were often more racist than white people.

But Ecclestone told the Mail on Sunday paper that "It is not my fault that I am white.

"I am not anti black people. Quite the opposite. I have always been very much in favour," he said. "'Over the years, I have met a lot of white people I didn't like, but never a black person I didn't like."

Hamilton has lamented racism in the sport as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States, and F1 is now aiming for more diversity in the sport.