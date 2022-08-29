End of the road for hopes of Formula One race in SA in 2023

Stavelot - Following news that the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One (F1) calendar next year, it was confirmed on Monday that South Africa will not host a Formula One event in 2023. Rumours had swirled that South Africa would host an F1 event for the first time in 30 years in place of the current stop in Belgium, but with the 2023 schedule announced on Sunday it revealed that the Rainbow Nation would not be added to the calendar.

Warren Scheckter, CEO of SA Grand Prix told BusinessLIVE: “I have seen some of the reports put out, with most of the information being incorrect. Unfortunately I am not at liberty to provide detail, but there will be no 2023 South African Grand Prix.” Formula One said in a statement: "Formula One can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together," it said in a statement ahead of the 55th edition of the grand prix.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali had cautioned this week that reports of the race’s demise might be premature. While Spa will return, the prospects of holding a race at South Africa’s Kyalami circuit appeared to have receded.

Formula One is yet to publish a full 2023 calendar, which is expected to feature a record 24 races. This year's championship has 22 rounds. "Further details on the 2023 calendar will be announced in due course," the sport said. Reuters