F1 bosses looking to bring Grand Prix to SA – report

The country has not hosted a single race since 1993, having being a regular on the season calendar, with races held in East London between 1934 and 1966, with Kyalami in Johannesburg taking over from 1967 until the final race in 1993.

Speaking to German publication Bild, Domenicali said: “I would like to keep the F1 calendar at 23 races. We have inquiries from Africa, we are talking to South Africa, and countries in North Africa, plus one or two other races in the Far East, such as Korea.

Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that Formula 1 has interest in future races "in North and South Africa... As they are places of great heritage". pic.twitter.com/JziVX3zoCT — formularacers (@formularacers_) February 5, 2021

“I can imagine a third of the races in Europe, the others spread around the world,” the Italian added.

Where would a Formula 1 race in South Africa be held? The country’s most famour race course, Kyalami is expected to be the favourite, although, with Cape Town set to host a Formula E race in February next year, there are chances it could be headed for the Mother City.