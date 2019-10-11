SUZUKA – Organisers of Japan's Formula One Grand Prix have cancelled all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday due to the approach of Typhoon Hagibis.
Originally scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday (0600 GMT), the hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday, a revised schedule issued by organisers showed.
The final practice session, which would normally take place before qualifying, will not be held. The race will go ahead as planned at 2:10 p.m. (0510 GMT) on Sunday.
Formula One's governing body, the FIA, said it agreed with the decision taken by the race promoters and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF).
"FIA and Formula One support this decision in the interest of safety for the spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit," it said in a statement.