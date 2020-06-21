F1 champion Hamilton creates commission to boost motorsport diversity

BERLIN - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has created a commission he hopes will address the lack of diversity in motorsport.

Hamilton, writing in Britain's Sunday Times paper, said the organization would be "dedicated to exploring how motorsport can be used as a vehicle to engage more young people from Black backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics," with aim of being able to "employ them on our teams or in other engineering sectors."

The 35-year-old Hamilton repeatedly raised his voice on the issue racism since the death of George Floyd in American police custody late May. He criticized "white dominated" F1 for its silence on the topic, leading several of his fellow drivers to speak out.

In his column the Mercedes driver said the "institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist," and talked of the racism he had experienced in his own career.

"I'm used to being one of very few people of colour on my teams and, more than that, I'm used to the idea that no one will speak up for me when I face racism, because no one personally feels or understands my experience," he said