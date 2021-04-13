F1 changes Imola schedule to avoid clash with royal funeral

LONDON – Formula One will shift practice and qualifying for this weekend's second race of the season at Imola in Italy to avoid having cars on track during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip.

The sport and governing FIA said on Tuesday that qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will move forward to 1200-1300 GMT (1400-1500 local) as a mark of respect for the royal who died last Friday aged 99.

Final practice will be brought forward to 0900-1000 GMT to comply with regulations that state there must be a two hour gap between the sessions.

Friday times have also been changed in accordance with rules requiring final practice to start no less than 19 hours after the end of second practice.

The funeral at Windsor Castle starts with a national minute's silence at 1500 local (1400 GMT).