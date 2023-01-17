FI fail to find replacement for China Grand Prix

Paris — The Formula One season will be the longest ever with 23 races this year organisers announced on Tuesday despite failing to find a replacement for the China Grand Prix.
Formula One chiefs had been searching for a stand-in since they announced in December the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for the fourth successive year citing continuing problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Portugal and Turkey had been rumoured as potential replacements as both have experience hosting a Grand Prix.
The specialist press also reported that China had tried to regain its place due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
However, Formula One issued a statement on Tuesday saying the schedule would remain at 23 races leaving a large gap between the third race, the Australian Grand Prix on April 2, and the Azerbaijan race, on April 30.
Red Bull to unveil 2023 car in New York
'Greedy' F1 team owners putting themselves ahead of the sport, Andretti says
New Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur starts a new era with big targets
Motor racing-FIA boss surprised by 'adverse reaction' to Andretti F1 plan
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter Formula One
"Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged."
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will kick off his bid for a third successive driver's title in Bahrain on March 5.
AFP