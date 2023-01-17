FI fail to find replacement for China Grand Prix

Paris — The Formula One season will be the longest ever with 23 races this year organisers announced on Tuesday despite failing to find a replacement for the China Grand Prix. Formula One chiefs had been searching for a stand-in since they announced in December the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for the fourth successive year citing continuing problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Story continues below Advertisement

Portugal and Turkey had been rumoured as potential replacements as both have experience hosting a Grand Prix. The specialist press also reported that China had tried to regain its place due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. However, Formula One issued a statement on Tuesday saying the schedule would remain at 23 races leaving a large gap between the third race, the Australian Grand Prix on April 2, and the Azerbaijan race, on April 30.

"Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged." Red Bull's Max Verstappen will kick off his bid for a third successive driver's title in Bahrain on March 5. AFP