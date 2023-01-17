Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

FI fail to find replacement for China Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain in action during the the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain in action during the the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Published 1h ago

Share

Paris — The Formula One season will be the longest ever with 23 races this year organisers announced on Tuesday despite failing to find a replacement for the China Grand Prix.

Formula One chiefs had been searching for a stand-in since they announced in December the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for the fourth successive year citing continuing problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Story continues below Advertisement

Portugal and Turkey had been rumoured as potential replacements as both have experience hosting a Grand Prix.

The specialist press also reported that China had tried to regain its place due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Formula One issued a statement on Tuesday saying the schedule would remain at 23 races leaving a large gap between the third race, the Australian Grand Prix on April 2, and the Azerbaijan race, on April 30.

More on this

"Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will kick off his bid for a third successive driver's title in Bahrain on March 5.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Formula 1

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP