Paris - The FIA said on Monday it intends to "address" the problems at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix where Fernando Alonso was handed a punishment at the end of the race that was later overturned. The Spaniard crossed the line third in his Aston Martin on Sunday but was then handed a 10-second punishment that dropped him to fourth before a late-night appeal reinstated him.

Formula One posted a message from a spokesperson for the FIA, the governing body of world motorsports, who said the stewards had been caught out by "conflicting precedents" on what constituted "working on the car" serving a penalty in the pits. 100th Podium ! What an amazing TEAM we have and fast car! Proud of you @AstonMartinF1 💙. pic.twitter.com/ozhApWJbc1 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 19, 2023 The message said the topic would be addressed at an FIA committee meeting on March 23 and promised "a clarification will be issued ahead of the... Australian Grand Prix" which is on April 2 in Melbourne. Alonso was first punished for not starting from the right spot on he grid. He tried to serve his five-second penalty at the start of a pit stop, but a mechanic allowed a jack to touch the car.

Fernando Alonso at the press conference:



“I don't care, I've done the celebration and everything, and we've shown off the sponsors, I don't care. The FIA has had 30 laps to review it."



Fernando Alonso at the press conference:



"I don't care, I've done the celebration and everything, and we've shown off the sponsors, I don't care. The FIA has had 30 laps to review it."



"If they tell me before, I push more and instead of 5s I take 11-12s from those behind". pic.twitter.com/ddwmHfUGtQ — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) March 19, 2023 After the race finished and Alonso had stood on the podium and given interviews, the stewards, who are nominated by the FIA, finally decided that the team had been working on Alonso's car during the penalty. They hit the Spaniard with a 10-second penalty, dropping him to fourth behind George Russell.