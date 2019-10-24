Fighterz Inc. family will come out in full force at PFC14









If you would like to experience family and camaraderie in sport, then you should check out the Fighterz Inc. MMA and Wellness Academy.

At each and every event, there they are, kitted out in their black apparel, screaming their lungs and hearts out for their brothers and sisters in the ring or hexagon. It’s a beautiful thing.

Whether the athletes came with those qualities into the gym, or whether it was instilled by head coach and owner, Fidaah Edries, the spirit of Ubuntu is strong within – win or lose, week in and week out, 365. Fidaah has built his gym on three important foundations: Respect, Discipline and Commitment.

It is with these pillars that his family continues to prosper regardless of the challenges that fall before them. Earlier this year, one of his fighters and firecracker martial artist Faeez Jacobs was crowned the bantamweight king of Africa’s elite Mixed Martial Arts promotion – the Extreme Fighting Championship. A big moment for the Fighterz Inc. family who are often labelled as a small gym (in terms of numbers on the EFC roster). A gym that certainly punches above its weight and is no longer a “small gym”. And this weekend, at GrandWest, you will bear witness to just how big the Fighterz Inc. family is when PFC14 opens its doors at the Sun Exhibit.



“We always enter big groups of fighters into tournaments,” says Fidaah. “We have about 25 active fighters at the moment so we are always ready for any division, in any style. In the PFC alone, Fighterz Inc. has entered about 15 fighters in all their events so far since PFC1.



“Our champion, Faeez fought for them about three years ago.” The Professional Fighting Championship has been the talk since moving from the Portuguese Club in Milnerton to GrandWest – the fighting home of Cape Town currently.







“Since the EFC confirmed that they would not be returning to Cape Town for a while due to financial constraints, fight fans have been starved of big-show events in the Mother City, until now that the PFC have decided to take their 14th show to another level.



This is perfect for a family such as Fighterz Inc. to show how big their talent pool is on a night that will showcase 18 professional and amateur fights which include kickboxing, MMA and boxing.

Fidaah’s team will have three representatives doing business on the night.



Robin Felton, David Grace Ngoyi and John Engelbrecht are set to wear their family’s flag in their respective bouts. Robin will be fighting for the first ever PFC bantamweight MMA title against Lyle Adriaans, David takes on Pride Fighting Academy’s Jason Mackay in a MMA number one contender fight in the featherweight division, while John is set to fight Ashley Hardenberg for the South African Kickboxing Association bantamweight title.



Since EFC stopped hosting events in Cape Town, it has been tough for professional athletes such as Faeez & Co to get sponsorships. However, with PFC stepping up, it has brought new hope and drive to athletes and coaches.



“The fact that PFC are hosting such big events for amateurs and professionals does give great opportunities for sponsorships because it is a big stage, a big audience and it is going to be streamed around the world, which opens doors to fighters and brands. And PFC14 allows investors and sponsors to bring their clients to the event too which counts for a lot,” adds coach Fidaah.



“So we can start building our Cape-based fighters again now with these opportunities, given the PFC keep this up and that it grows.



“The PFC has always been a professional promotion, well-organised too. And no matter where it’s being held, you can always expect a good tournament.



“It is worth the experience.”



The event takes place tomorrow with doors opening at 4pm at GrandWest Sun Exhibits. Tickets will be sold at the door, but to avoid any disappointments, be sure to book online at www.pfcpromotions.com



For those who can’t make it to the venue, you can live stream via the PFC website on FiteTV.



If you would like to win tickets, email [email protected] and answer this simple question: What is the name of the event happening at GrandWest tomorrow?



Follow @juliankiewietz for live updates and all things combat sports.

IOL Sport