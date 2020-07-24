FINALLY! 7 teams that ended their championship drought

AFTER Liverpool won their first English top-flight crown in 30 years, we decided to look at a few of those sides that had to endure the longest of droughts before tasting glory once again. To be clear, this is by no means a complete list, only some of the most memorable victories in recent memory... Chicago Cubs: 1908-2016 (108 years) “The Cubs ain’t gonna win no more,” declared Bill Sianis in 1945 after he and his pet goat Murphy were ejected from Wrigley Field due to irritating other fans. Already in a 37 year drought in 1945, the “Curse of the Goat” would see the Cubs endure another 71 years of woe before 2016, when they finally lifted the World Series.

A Brit at Wimbledon: 1935-2013 (78 years)

The noise was deafening in Centre Court as Andy Murray prepared to serve for the Wimbledon title against Novak Djokovic on July 7, 2013 ... and with good reason.

Fred Perry was the last Britan to win the championship way back in 1935, so when Djokovic returned a shot into the net on championship point, SW19 not only erupted in celebration but also the whole nation.

The Scot ended the drought in style as well, beating the World No 1 in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Philadelphia Eagles: 1960-2018 (58 years)

The celebrations got way out of hand after the Eagles finally lifted their first Super Bowl title two years ago, with supporters rioting in the street of Philly to mark the end of a nearly 60-year long drought.

Going into the final against the dynastic New England Patriots as underdogs, the Eagles pulled off a remarkable 41-33 victory, and secures their fans’ reputation as hooligans.

Chelsea: 1955-2005 (50 years)

Back in 1955, 52 points was all that was required for the Blues to secure their first major honour, the First Division title - an unexpected triumph to be sure, but a welcome one for the club, who were celebrating their Golden Jubilee.

The road back to championship status was a long one, and included being relegated twice in the 1980s. Their fortunes improved in the 1990s, but it was only after being bought by Russian oligarch Roman Abromovich and the arrival of the “Special One” Jose Mourinho in the 2000s, that the years of disappointment came to an end with a dominate display as they went on to rack up 95 points towards lifting their first Premier League title.

Since that season, Chelsea have collected 18 trophies, including four more League titles, ensuring that the club has enjoyed a golden era.

Manchester City: 1968-2012 (44 years)

There were nerves, despair, jubilation and finally tears of joy in May 2012 when the Citizens rose above adversity to claim a famous league triumph.

It was almost not meant to be as the Sky Blues started the final weekend of the Premier League level on points with bitter cross-city rivals Manchester United. Trailing 2-1 to QPR in the final match of the season and with the Red Devils winning 1-0 against Sunderland, it looked as if City had choked and chucked away their chance to finally end their long wait for glory.

But a glorious fightback saw the Citizens clinch a 3-2 victory, winning the league title on goal difference.

The English national men’s cricket team: Never-2019 (44 years since the first event)

Look, many still angrily gesticulate that England didn’t deserve to win last year’s ICC Cricket World Cup and there is certainly an argument that winning such a prestigious event on boundary count is farcical.

Even so, the English were more than chuffed with themselves, much to the chagrin of many cricket supporters, after finally being crowned world champions.

Golden State Warriors: 1975-2015 (40 years)

Steph Curry and Andre Inguodala led the San Francisco-based team to a remarkable comeback victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-offs of the 2015 NBA finals, their players frantically storming centre court as a hushed silence befell they Quicken Loans Arena.

And they ended their long wait for glory in fashion winning the last three games in a row to reclaim the championship with their brilliant displays.

IOL Sport