Former Mercedes boss says Hamilton's records may never be beaten

BERLIN - Former Mercedes motorsport boss Norbert Haug believes Lewis Hamilton's achievements in Formula One could go unrivalled.

Haug worked with Hamilton while Mercedes were engine partners at McLaren, where the Briton won his first world title in 2008, and the German then helped bring him to the Silver Arrows.

"What Lewis has shown in terms of consistency and ability for 14 years now in Formula One is simply unique and has never been seen before," the 67-year-old Haug told Sport1.de on Saturday.

"And in my estimation it will most likely never be repeated."

Hamilton is on course to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles this season and is only three wins behind the German's record 91 race victories.