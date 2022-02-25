Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix amid Ukraine crisis

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

London - Formula 1 on Friday announced that they have cancelled September's Russian Grand Prix amid the Ukraine crisis.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” F1 in a statement said.