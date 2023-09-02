Francesco Bagnaia claims Catalunya MotoGP pole, SA’s Brad Binder ninth

World champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole for the Catalunya MotoGP with a new track record at Montmelo on Saturday. The in-form Ducati rider posted a qualifying lap of 1min 38.639sec to lower Aleix Espargaro's benchmark set at the Barcelona circuit in practice 24 hours earlier.

After impressing in Austria, South Africa’s Brad Binder could only manage to qualify in ninth place. Bagnaia is joined on the front row for Saturday's sprint and Sunday's race by Espargaro (Aprilia) and Miguel Oliveira on Aprilia's RNF satellite bike. This was Bagnaia's sixth pole of the season — he leads the championship by 62 points from Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac), who qualified in fifth.