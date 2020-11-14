Franco Morbidelli clinches pole in Valencia, SA’s Darryn Binder seals Moto3 pole

VALENCIA – Italian Franco Morbidelli clinched his second pole position of the season for Yamaha at the Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday.

Morbidelli posted a fastest lap time of one minute 30.191 seconds and will start from the front of the grid, ahead of Jack Miller of Pramac Racing.

Honda's Takaaki Nakagami will begin Sunday's race from third on the grid, his third successive front row start.

Championship leader Joan Mir, who will clinch the title with a podium finish on Sunday, will start from 12th, one spot behind contender Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.

Alex Rins' title aspirations were dealt a blow as he failed to make it into the second qualifying session.