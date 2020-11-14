Franco Morbidelli clinches pole in Valencia, SA’s Darryn Binder seals Moto3 pole
VALENCIA – Italian Franco Morbidelli clinched his second pole position of the season for Yamaha at the Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday.
Morbidelli posted a fastest lap time of one minute 30.191 seconds and will start from the front of the grid, ahead of Jack Miller of Pramac Racing.
Honda's Takaaki Nakagami will begin Sunday's race from third on the grid, his third successive front row start.
Championship leader Joan Mir, who will clinch the title with a podium finish on Sunday, will start from 12th, one spot behind contender Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.
Alex Rins' title aspirations were dealt a blow as he failed to make it into the second qualifying session.
A sensational session as @FrankyMorbido12 pips @jackmilleraus to pole! 🔥— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 14, 2020
The top three riders in the championship line up 11th. 12th and 14th!!! 😱@motul | #ValenciaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/HXCPtfhlDt
Seven-times premier class champion Valentino Rossi of Yamaha, who was cleared to race this weekend after a Covid-19 scare, will start from 16th on the grid.
South Africa’s Brad Binder, who was also in contention for a maiden pole position in his rookie season, will start the race in ninth place.
In what was a great day for the Binder boys, Brad’s younger brother Darryn Binder secured his maiden pole position in qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Moto3 race in Valencia.
A very first pole position for Darryn Binder! 🇿🇦— MotoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) November 14, 2020
1️⃣ Binder
2️⃣ Toba
3️⃣ Fernández
And a half-mile wheelie to celebrate! 😂#Moto3 | #ValenciaGP pic.twitter.com/W3zfZSqciS
