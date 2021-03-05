Gauteng Women in Sport Awards aims to celebrate women

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Futballing Girls and Gauteng Sports Confederation has launched the Gauteng Women in Sports Awards aimed at commemorating women in the sporting fraternity, in close partnership with the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation. This comes after the following the series of the Women in Sports Awards with the first ceremony established in Ekurhuleni in 2018. The Women in Sports Awards was established in 2018, in Ekurhuleni and has since expanded to various districts within the Gauteng region, namely City of Johannesburg, Westrand District, City of Tshwane, and Sedibeng District. This initiative has since its inception inspired a vast amount of women to strive not only for recognition but for upliftment from grassroots level to elite professionals and ultimately be celebrated for their achievements over the past 12 months in their respective districts ahead of their district awards ceremonies. The Gauteng region needed to collaborate and create a platform to further celebrate regional winners at a Provincial level at the Gauteng Women in Sports Awards. The recent awards ceremony amounted to 1041 nominations across the 5 regions.

Futballing Girls Founder, Moonira Ramathula growing and developing women in sport is fundemental to her.

“We would like to congratulate all the nominees and finalists. It is important for us to see growth and development of women in sports on the ground as well in leadership, to also increase the number of women participating in the sporting fraternity.”

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mbali Hlophe, says they are honoured to be part of such an initiative.

“It is truly the greatest honour to be launching the Gauteng Women In Sports Awards more so at a time when our women have been doing and achieving lot in the various sports including football where many have been getting international contracts.”

“These awards are critical for the empowerment of women in sport and will shine a much needed light in building the path towards levelling the field for equal participation, leadership opportunities and more across gender.”

“Congratulations to all the finalists announced and a big thank you to them for choosing sport and showing that women can also do as well as their male counterpart. As Gauteng, among others we are committed in ensuring that more women participate in sport and that it receives the same recognition as male sport.”

These awards will be used as a platform to acknowledge women in sports both on and off the field of play in the Gauteng Province.

The 2021 Gauteng Women in Sports Awards Finalists are as follows:

1. Sports Volunteer of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Lucrecia Aucamp

• Johannesburg: Anke Langenhorst

• Tshwane: Mavis Sgudhla

• Westrand: Natasha Venter

• Sedibeng: Duduzile Msane

2. Sports Woman of the year with disability

• Ekurhuleni: Sandra Khumalo

• Johannesburg: Asive Gilifile

• Tshwane: Zinhle Mvukela

• Westrand: Basetsane Skhosana

3. Sports Woman of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Johanna M Geyer

• Johannesburg: Nuru Minyuku-Gutto

• Tshwane: Hilda Magaia

• Westrand: Danielle Van Wyk

• Sedibeng: Precious Nonhlanhla Dlamini 4. School Sports Athlete of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Courtney Westley

• Johannesburg: Kajol Naidoo

• Tshwane: Taytum Rosseau

• Westrand: Nombulelo Filha

• Sedibeng: Bokamoso Segele

5. Sports Administrator of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Anne Kilian

• Johannesburg: Elizabeth Mabusela • Tshwane: Tshiila Mulaudzi

• Westrand: Susan Da Silva

• Sedibeng: Fakazile Nkitseng

6. Sports Achiever of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Leigh Jordaan

• Johannesburg: Kajol Naidoo

• Tshwane: Tove Van Zyl

• Westrand: Hayley Bothma

• Sedibeng: Makgotso Lepota

7. Coach of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Ciaira Picco

• Johannesburg: Jeanne-Marie Coetser • Tshwane: Jenny Van Wyk

• Westrand: Katja Bruwer

• Sedibeng: Pulane Motloung

8. Sponsor of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Consolidated Auto

• Johannesburg: Mastercard SA

• Tshwane: Spar

• Westrand: Christa Black

9. Technical Official of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Buyisile Ramekwane

• Johannesburg: Roberta Biagioni

• Tshwane: Mpho Makoba

• Westrand: Pontsho Makukhwane

10. School Team of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Khulasizwe Primary School • Johannesburg: St Mary’s 1st Squad Rowing • Tshwane: Waterkloof Girls U18 Chess Team • Westrand: Itumeleng Special School

11. Team of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Phelang LSEN School

• Johannesburg: Pirates Women Rugby Team • Tshwane: TUT Ladies Football Team

• Westrand: Westrand Chess

12. Sports Club of the year

• Ekurhuleni: JVW Football Club

• Johannesburg: Pirates Rugby Club

• Tshwane: Tuks Netball

• Westrand: Morgan Moss Karate

13. Community Sports Journalist of the year • Ekurhuleni: Sharon Mdaka

• Johannesburg: Mpumi Manyisi

• Tshwane: Bhekani Ndebele

• Westrand: Adele Louw

14. Community Sports Radio Presenter of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Tebogo Daniel Sihlangu

• Johannesburg: Itumeleng Banda

• Tshwane: Prince Pule

15. Community Sports Project of the year

• SA Rural Rugby Development Programme

• Blue Bulls Girls Development

• Youth Alive Sport Project

• Peace Lovers Football & Netball

16. Federation of the year

• Ekurhuleni: Valke Rugby Union

• Johannesburg: Johannesburg Metro Chess

• Tshwane: Gauteng North Figure Skating

• Westrand: Marafong Netball Federation

• Sedibeng: Sedibeng Netball Federation

The Gauteng Women in Sports Awards Gala Dinner will be held at the Maslow Hotel, on the 25 March 2021.