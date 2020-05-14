Glover Teixeira batters Anthony Smith for TKO win in UFC Fight Night

JACKSONVILLE - Glover Teixeira defeated Anthony Smith with a fifth-round TKO in a one-sided light heavyweight bout that headlined the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday.

Like UFC 249 last weekend, the event was held at a near-empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with stringent health and safety protocols in place due to the Covid-19 crisis that has killed more than 82 000 people in the United States.

Smith came into the fight following a 10-month layoff after two surgeries to his right hand and while he began well it was the 40-year-old Teixeira who was in control.

Brazil-born Teixeira floored his American rival will a left hand in the third before a big uppercut in the next round left Smith telling his corner that his teeth were falling out.

Smith gamely came out for the fifth round but Teixeira took him to the ground quickly and the referee moved in to stop the fight to save the American from more punishment.