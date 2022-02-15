Goldberg to face Roman Reigns for the title as Vince McMahon faces locker room rebellion

By Glenn Schouw Johannesburg — Vince McMahon is taking a calculated risk of not losing the change room at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, 7pm SA time.

This comes in the wake of reports that morale in the WWE camp is low. It seems a rebellion is brewing because of McMahon’s continuing reliance on part-timer greats to steal the limelight at major events. In so doing earning lucrative purses at the expense of his up-and-coming future stars. The issue of a rebellion will not have McMahon losing any sleep. His billions and being ranked between 150 and 160th on the ladder of the richest men on the planet would surely ensure sleeping pills are not required?

However, lack of respect gets McMahon bristling. It has been revealed one of his entourage used the loo on McMahon’s private jet and pooped. This enraged McMahon as it broke his sacred rule – one must not have a bowel movement on his jet apart from very extreme emergencies, and if this did happen, he would send someone to investigate – which he did. However, the investigation was dead in the water as this WWE band of brothers on the jet remained loyal to each other.

When did this happen? –deafening silence with “all-in-the-know” keeping their heads down. Back to the recent Royal Rumble. It must have been disheartening for the future star wrestlers as this event was meant to showcase their skills and build a relationship with fans. This did not happen. Two of the biggest part-timer stars Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey won their respective matches at the Royal Rumble to secure guaranteed world title matches and main event status at WrestleMania 38 to be held in April.

There seems to be a pattern repeating which should be spotlighted at the Elimination Chamber. Bill Goldberg, now 54, will be challenging the much younger Roman Reigns for his Universal title. Goldberg, a legend in his prime, despite a limited skill set, only has this fight left on his contract. He should be cannon fodder for the more skilful and powerful Reigns even though Goldberg remains exceptionally well-chiseled.

His endurance is highly questionable now that he is so much older. Reigns has ruled for over 500 days. Should the unthinkable happen with the storyline leaning towards Goldberg winning – he will face the mighty Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in another title shot – with Reigns missing out. But don’t rule out Reigns rejecting the storyline during the contest and end Goldberg’s career now rather than later in the year.

It will be a gutsy call by charismatic champion Reigns as he will be rejecting the envisaged storyline. Clearly McMahon is backing his part-time legends, including Goldberg, Lesnar, Rousey and now four-time Hall of Famer Lita as they remain extremely popular with fans. Lita challenges Smackdown champion Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks, also fondly known as The Man, should be far too good for Lita and clash with Rousey at WrestleMania.

But it does depend on what storyline script is followed on the day, keeping in mind McMahon has the final say – to be fair he does pay the exceptionally high salaries. McMahon’s strategy has been working to keep the WWE flag flying high in the ratings over the years, but recently there has been a slight dip in viewership. Recent surveys have indicated that fans are starting to get rather jaded due to these part-timers beefing up shows. They want new blood.

Also not helping is that some of the storylines are becoming more and more predictable. For example, the recently retired all-time-great Undertaker is rumoured to be making an appearance at WrestleMania. The Undertaker, who was in the business for 30 years was unbeaten at WrestleMania for 21 years. Guess who ended his run? It was Lesnar! In a stunning performance he changed roles and buried The Undertaker in 2013.

Now with Lesnar fighting for a title against either Reigns or Goldberg, would it really be a surprise if The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, arrived at Wrestlemania with a coffin? However, it would be wise not to bet against the “top-of-his-class” entrepreneur McMahon not getting the WWE house in order quickly. The 76-year-old McMahon will never be a “book, fireplace and slipper man” – he is a mover and a shaker.

He recently fired son Shane – a wrestler and a producer – for not enhancing the WWE brand. McMahon possesses an exceptional business mind as his WWE empire hauled in over one billion dollars in profit last year. Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia Bill, streaming and TV.

Elimination Chamber Match: WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (champion) vs Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs Austin Theory WWE Raw Women’s Championship:

Becky Lynch (champion) vs Lita WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (champion) vs Goldberg

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) Elimination Chamber Match

Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. TBA Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss