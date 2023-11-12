American Max Homa holds off Danish challengers to win Nedbank Golf Challenge

Max Homa produced an imperious display to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City on Sunday afternoon. A closing 66 saw Homa finish on 19 under, four clear of Nicolai Højgaard.

Congratulations to our 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge winner, Max Homa! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZgmliTxQo5 — Nedbank Golf Challenge (@AfricasMajor) November 12, 2023 The American began the final round with a one-shot lead at Gary Player Country Club and was briefly caught by Thorbjørn Olesen despite making birdies on four of his first six holes. However, no sooner had he been joined at the top of the leaderboard than World Number Eight Homa fired a sensational approach over the water to 18 feet at the ninth and converted the eagle opportunity.

The eagle added to gains at the second, third, fifth and sixth – as well as a bogey at the fourth – saw Homa match Olesen's front-nine 31 to lead by two on 18 under. Olesen cranked up the pressure once more with a tap-in birdie on the tenth but, although Homa gave the chasing pack hope with a dropped shot on the 11th, the Dane carded consecutive bogeys at the 12th and 13th before a double-bogey at the 16th ended his challenge. The moment @Maxhoma claimed his first ever international title 🏆#NGC2023 pic.twitter.com/IpeRf5vmgo — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 12, 2023

Homa birdied the 15th from seven feet and rattled in a 38-foot effort at the next to put the result beyond doubt. “It's been a dream 10 or 11 days,” Homa said. “It was a crazy day – I got off to such a great start and Thorbjørn was playing unbelievable. He kept pushing us along and Nicolai was playing phenomenal golf so it was fun. “Its kind of what you dream of, you want to be in the fight and it was fun to close it out at the end.”

On his huge birdie putt at the 16th, which looked to be racing well past the cup had the hole not intervened, Homa added: “It was an awkward putt. My speed was great for the first three days - I don't know if it was nerves or if my speed was just awful all day today. That one wasn't very good either but it hit the back of the cup thankfully. The South African winning treatment for @Maxhoma 👏🇿🇦#NGC2023 pic.twitter.com/dO17JU4WXi — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 12, 2023 “It's been tremendous to get to travel to a new place, meet so many amazing people, the fans have been amazing. Everyone has been so welcoming and kind. To come out with a trophy is just a cherry on top.”