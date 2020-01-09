But for the professionals playing in this week’s South African Open hosted by the City of Joburg there are effectively no par-fives. How so?
“Well,” explains big-hitting Jacques Kruyswijk, “it’s just that most of the guys can hit every par-five in two so we really are treating them like par-fours.”
Kruyswijk, one of the South Africans who plays on the European Tour, is no exception to this rule.
In a practice round on Bushwillow’s par-five 17th - where a stretch of dangerous drink fronts the green - he bombed a 323-metre drive down the middle before conferring with his Scottish caddie Tim Poyser.