Ashleigh Buhai is looking to capture the Women's British Open. Photo: Tim Ireland/AP Photo

WOBURN – South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai struggled during the closing stages of day three of the Women’s British Open on Saturday at Woburn Golf Club, as she surrendered her lead with a level par 72 and trails Japan’s Hinako Shibuno by two. Shibuno carded a five-under 67 to end on 14-under, and overtake Buhai who could not improve her 12-under total she had reached at the halfway stage.

The 30-year-old Buhai had stretched her overnight lead after playing her first 10 holes in three under. But three bogeys in her final eight holes dropped her back down to the score she started the day, and the fast-finishing 22-year-old Shibuno took advantage.

Buhai was philosophical about her round and admitted she often performs better when not leading from the front.

“I hit so many good shots on that front side,” said Buhai.

“I only turned in two under but I had so many chances. A few putts were just a bit short and unfortunately on the back side, I just got a little rattled.

“I kind of felt like I just lost a bit of composure in my rhythm a little bit but I hit some good shots on the last two holes. A lot of my wins have been come-from-behind. I always feel better chasing.

“I think I had a four shot lead at one stage, but I didn't let that bother me or get to me. I think during a four-round tournament, everybody is going to have a little wobble in their round somewhere.”

African News Agency (ANA)