Cara Gorlei soars into lead at Cape Town Ladies Open

Apart from Taylor on her heels, Manon Gidali from France, rookie Nadia van der Westhuizen and GolfRSA’s No 1 ranked amateur Caitlyn Macnab lurk at level-par, while a further six players assembled on one-over. Even defending champion Lee-Anne Pace, who suffered an untimely double bogey on the short 15th hole, poses a threat at two-over.

Gorlei closed the door on a stellar amateur career in 2020 after four years at the University of Arkansas. It was during this stretch that she also won the prestigious South African Women’s Amateur Championship.

She came close to a maiden win during her pro debut on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and a runner-up finish in the SA Women’s Masters helped the Capetonian to close out her rookie season ranked ninth in the Investec Order of Merit.

“Four years playing on the Arkansas Razorbacks Golf Team to convince me that I have what it takes to pursue a career in golf and making a strong start on the Sunshine Ladies Tour just further strengthened my resolve to take my game to the next level,” Gorlei said.

“I was very lucky that I didn’t have to press pause on my 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I was able to get on an expatriate flight to the United States and I spent five months competing on the Womens All Pro Tour and the Symetra Tour. I gained so much insight and experience competing abroad and hopefully I can put it all into practice this season to get into the winner’s circle.”

Scotland’s Rachel Taylor in action at the Cape Town Ladies Open. Photo: Supplied

Taylor, meanwhile, was pleased as punch with her first competitive round on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

“I decided to join some of my fellow Ladies European Tour Access Series campaigners and spend some time in the sun,” said the Glaswegian. “It’s really cold back home and I don’t enjoy the cold, so I thought I’d make my first trip to South Africa and have some fun before the season kicks off in Europe. I had no idea I had done so well

“I just made three pretty standard birdies going out. You know, fairway, green, putt … nothing fancy. It was a wee bit windier coming home. I dropped a shot on the sixth, but that happens. I was just enjoying myself and looked what happened. I’m really quite pleased about that.”

Macnab, who cemented her No 1 billing with two provincial victories since defending her SA Women’s Amateur title in February, cancelled a trio of birdies with three bogeys for a level-par round, but the Serengeti golfer hopes to step it up over the next 36 holes.

“I could have been better, but I struggled a little bit with the driver,” said the 19-year-old GolfRSA Elite Squad member. “You have to hit it fairways on this course o position yourself for your shots into the green. I made a few putts and a lot of good swings, but there is definitely room for improvement.”

ROUND 1 SCORES

All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified; amateurs indicated as (a)

71 Cara Gorlei

72 Rachael Taylor SCO

74 Nadia van der Westhuizen; Caitlyn Macnab (a); Manon Gidali FRA

75 Zethu Myeki; Emie Peronnin FRA; Ivanna Samu; Florentyna Parker; Linette Holmslykke DEN; Lejan Lewthwaite

76 Christina Gloor SUI; Michaela Fletcher; Clara Pietri SUI; Stacy Bregman; Kaylah Williams (a); Lee-Anne Pace; Jane Turner SCO; Brittney-Fay Berger; Nina Pegova RUS

77 Casandra Hall; Monique Smit; Isabella van Rooyen (a); Kim Williams; Lindi Coetzee; Kristyna Napoleaova C

78 Kelsey Nicholas; Megan Streicher (a); Tandi McCallum; Tina Mazarino NOR; Cara Ford (a)

79 Victoria Monod SUI (a); Lauren Taylor; Astrid Vayson De Pradenne FRA; Shawnelle de Lange

80 Bronwyn Doeg (a); Alexandra Bonetti FRA; Pasqualle Coffa NED; Nobuhle Dlamini SWZ; Katerina Vlasinova CZE; Kim Turgut (a); Nicole van Pletsen; Odette Booysen (a)

81 Anne-Lise Caudal FRA; Justine Dreher FRA

82 Elena Moosmann SUI (a); Larissa Du Preez (a); Nicole Garcia

83 Nina Grey (a); Tara Griebenow; Jordan Rothman (a); Shani Brynard (a); Michelle Leigh

85 Cassidy Williams; Katia Shaff AT (a)

86 Siviwe Duma

87 Marle O'Reilly (a)

88 Yolanda Duma; Madeleen Grosskopf

92 Kim de Klerk (a)