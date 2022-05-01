Adri Arnaus pips SA’s Oliver Bekker to win first European Tour title in marathon play-off

Girona — Home favourite Adri Arnaus edged to victory over South African Oliver Bekker on a sixth play-off hole to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Catalunya Championship on Sunday. The 27-year-old from Barcelona started the final day seven shots off the pace set by Bekker, but carded a sparkling seven-under 65 to force a play-off.

The pair both parred the 18th five successive times in added holes, before the play-off moved to the 17th. What it means to win your first Tour title 😍@AdriArnaus | #CatalunyaChampionship pic.twitter.com/hpoAhtDPUS — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 1, 2022 Bekker had a six-foot par putt to extend the tournament further, but saw it lip out and Arnaus tapped in to secure the title. "To come through this week is so special," said Arnaus.

The world number 84 had come close to winning on the European Tour several times before, including when he finished runner-up to Rafa Cabrera Bello at last year's Spanish Open. How it finished at @PGA_Catalunya 📊#CatalunyaChampionship — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 1, 2022 "In the Open de Espana, we were close, we were in a play-off as well," he added. "This time again a play-off and we made it, so super happy."

