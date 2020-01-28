Disappointed and despondent are not words Christiaan Bezuidenhout would like to use as he looks ahead to the European Tour’s $3.5million Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, starting on Thursday. Photo: Michael Sherman/African News Agency/ANA

Disappointed and despondent are not words Christiaan Bezuidenhout would like to use as he looks ahead to the European Tour’s $3.5million Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, starting on Thursday. Bezuidenout lost in a playoff at the Dubai Desert Classic to Australian Lucas Herbert after they were tied on nine-under-par at the weekend. The 25-year-old South African had it all under control, but his chip into the water on the final hole left him on nine under in the clubhouse. Herbert came in with the same score, thus forcing the tie.

But the Australian prevailed in the dramatic second-hole playoff to earn his first ever European Tour victory.

“I’m definitely not disappointed not am I despondent at not winning in Dubai. I had a solid week and was happy with the way I played. It’s just that I hit that shot a little too soft and paid the penalty. That’s golf for you,” Bezuidenthout said.

The South African oozed confidence even though he finished runner-up and was looking forward to this week’s challenge at the second edition of the Saudi International which includes the likes of defending champion, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, the world No 1, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion and Lee Westwood, who won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship two weeks ago.