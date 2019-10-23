South African golf legend Ernie Els will bring added star power to an already impressive field at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player - the seventh Rolex Series event on the 2019 Race to Dubai - from November 14-17.
The four-time Major winner has enjoyed great success at the Gary Player Country Club, claiming the title three times in 1999, 2000 and 2002. He became the third three-time winner of the prestigious event after David Frost and Nick Price while Lee Westwood became the fourth player to join that prestigious list last year by wrapping up a hat-trick of victories for his maiden Rolex Series triumph.
Els’ most recent Nedbank Golf Challenge victory came just a few months after he triumphed in The Open for the first time, adding to the two US Open titles he had claimed in 1994 and 1997.
The former World No I famously went on to lift the Claret Jug a second time in 2012, making it 71 career victories worldwide, including two World Golf Championships and a record seven World Matchplay titles.
Els will also tee it up for the 40th anniversary of Sun City and Gary Player Country Club as the current captain of the Presidents Cup International team, which will take on Tiger Woods’ United States side in Melbourne in December.