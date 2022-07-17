Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Dean Burmester shines with top finish at The Open

South Africa’s Dean Burmester produced his best-ever finish at a major with a share of 10th at The Open

FILE - South Africa’s Dean Burmester produced his best-ever finish at a major with a share of 10th at The Open. Picture: Richard Sellers

Published 1h ago

Centurion — South Africa’s Dean Burmester produced his best-ever finish at a major with a share of 11th at The Open at St Andrews on Sunday.

The 33-year-old closed with a six-under 66 to end on 11-under for the week. His result eclipsed his previous best finish in a major by a huge margin - which was a tie for 40th at The Open last year.

Australia’s Cameron Smith triumphed on 20-under after a scintillating final round eight-under 64.

The big-hitting Burmester kickstarted his round with an eagle at the par five fifth after a 355-yard drive saw him hole out from just off the putting surface for a three.

After making the turn in four-under, he had moved to seven-under for his round by the 15th, but a bogey at the infamous road hole par four 17th dropped him back.

“I played well, I made some putts early on. The momentum was with me and I kept that the hole day. The road hole got me every day,” Burmester said after his round.

“But I made the cut on the number, and here I am with my best finish in a major and I’m just over the moon.

“I’m really happy with how I’ve progressed. I felt really comfortable out there. That to me says a lot, and maybe one day I can lift one of these things.”

The next best SA player in the field was Dylan Frittelli who ended on eight-under for the event, in a tie for 28th.

Open debutant Thriston Lawrence completed an impressive showing with a six-under total and a share of 42nd.

Garrick Higgo was a further shot adrift on five-under, as he vaulted up 28 positions on the day with a final round 66 to settle in 47th place.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout dropped 33 places with a two-over round of 74, to end on two-under for the week in 68th position.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

