Dean Burmester shines with top finish at The Open

Centurion — South Africa’s Dean Burmester produced his best-ever finish at a major with a share of 11th at The Open at St Andrews on Sunday. The 33-year-old closed with a six-under 66 to end on 11-under for the week. His result eclipsed his previous best finish in a major by a huge margin - which was a tie for 40th at The Open last year.

Australia’s Cameron Smith triumphed on 20-under after a scintillating final round eight-under 64. The big-hitting Burmester kickstarted his round with an eagle at the par five fifth after a 355-yard drive saw him hole out from just off the putting surface for a three. After making the turn in four-under, he had moved to seven-under for his round by the 15th, but a bogey at the infamous road hole par four 17th dropped him back.

“I played well, I made some putts early on. The momentum was with me and I kept that the hole day. The road hole got me every day,” Burmester said after his round. “But I made the cut on the number, and here I am with my best finish in a major and I’m just over the moon. “I’m really happy with how I’ve progressed. I felt really comfortable out there. That to me says a lot, and maybe one day I can lift one of these things.”

The next best SA player in the field was Dylan Frittelli who ended on eight-under for the event, in a tie for 28th. Open debutant Thriston Lawrence completed an impressive showing with a six-under total and a share of 42nd. Garrick Higgo was a further shot adrift on five-under, as he vaulted up 28 positions on the day with a final round 66 to settle in 47th place.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout dropped 33 places with a two-over round of 74, to end on two-under for the week in 68th position. @Golfhackno1 IOL Sport