Dean Burmester shines with top finish at The Open

Centurion — South Africa’s Dean Burmester produced his best-ever finish at a major with a share of 11th at The Open at St Andrews on Sunday.
The 33-year-old closed with a six-under 66 to end on 11-under for the week. His result eclipsed his previous best finish in a major by a huge margin - which was a tie for 40th at The Open last year.
Australia’s Cameron Smith triumphed on 20-under after a scintillating final round eight-under 64.
The big-hitting Burmester kickstarted his round with an eagle at the par five fifth after a 355-yard drive saw him hole out from just off the putting surface for a three.
After making the turn in four-under, he had moved to seven-under for his round by the 15th, but a bogey at the infamous road hole par four 17th dropped him back.
WATCH: Sensational eagle and crowd lift McIlroy to top of Open leaderboard
WATCH: Eagle-eye Dylan Frittelli makes waves at The Open
No trophies for Woods and Mickelson after missing Open cut
Thriston Lawrence keeps flying SA flag high at The Open
LIV rebel Gooch calls for end to conflict over breakaway series
Woods tries to salvage his pride at the Open as Young leads second round
“I played well, I made some putts early on. The momentum was with me and I kept that the hole day. The road hole got me every day,” Burmester said after his round.
“But I made the cut on the number, and here I am with my best finish in a major and I’m just over the moon.
“I’m really happy with how I’ve progressed. I felt really comfortable out there. That to me says a lot, and maybe one day I can lift one of these things.”
The next best SA player in the field was Dylan Frittelli who ended on eight-under for the event, in a tie for 28th.
Open debutant Thriston Lawrence completed an impressive showing with a six-under total and a share of 42nd.
Garrick Higgo was a further shot adrift on five-under, as he vaulted up 28 positions on the day with a final round 66 to settle in 47th place.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout dropped 33 places with a two-over round of 74, to end on two-under for the week in 68th position.
IOL Sport