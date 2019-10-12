ROME – England's Matthew Fitzpatrick finished with an impressive four birdies in his final six holes on Saturday to hold a one-shot advantage heading into the final round of the Italian Open.
Fitzpatrick, currently sixth in European Tour's Race to Dubai standings, carded a three-under-par 68 in the third round to move up to 13-under overall at the Olgiata Club in Rome.
The 25-year-old overnight leader was one-over through 12 holes but rallied impressively with birdies on the 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th.
"(My caddie) Billy just kept talking me through it, saying just be patient," Fitzpatrick said.
"I said to him down the hill on 12, it didn't feel like I should be one over. It felt like the way my swing felt, I didn't hit as many good as good shots as I would have liked around the turn, so that cost me a little bit.