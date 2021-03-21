Flawless Justin Harding takes title in Kenya

NAIROBI – Justin Harding produced a composed display of front running to claim his second European Tour victory at the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker.

The South African entered the final day at Karen Country Club with a two shot lead and was never caught as he carded a bogey free 66 to finish at 21 under, two shots clear of playing partner Kurt Kitayama.

American Kitayama briefly cut Harding's advantage to one as he carded two eagles in a 66 of his own, but the leader kept his cool as he earned a sixth worldwide victory in three years.

Scot Connor Syme carded a 64 to finish at 17 under, a shot clear of Spaniard Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez and two ahead of South African Jacques Kruyswijk and French duo Jean-Baptiste Gonnet and Romain Langasque.

Harding's maiden European Tour victory in Qatar just over two years ago was his fifth in ten months, and a tie for second the following week in this event pushed him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking and earned him a debut in the Masters Tournament, where he finished in the top 15.