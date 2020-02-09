SYDNEY – The anticipated family double did not materialise but Min Woo Lee emulated sister Minjee at the Vic Open on Sunday to claim his maiden European Tour title with a two-shot victory over Ryan Fox.
Lee went into the final round with a three-shot lead and the 21-year-old showed no signs of nerves as he carded a four-under-par 68 to finish with a winning aggregate of 19-under 269.
"I started off really hot off the gate and it was pretty comfortable those last few holes," Lee, who began with a birdie on the first, said afterwards.
He bogeyed the 17th to take a single shot lead down the last and birdied the par-five as sister and two-time champion of the women's event Minjee looked on.
"It was nice of her to come on...my sister and I winning the same tournament, it's pretty special. I've got bragging rights now, so it's even better," he said.