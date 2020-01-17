A birdie blitz on the back nine helped Italian Francesco Laporta card a superb nine-under 63 on Friday to take a one-shot lead in the Abu Dhabi Championship, while world number one Brooks Koepka (pictured) slid down the leaderboard after a disappointing second round. Photo: Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo

"I gave myself a lot of opportunity for birdies and so when I had the opportunities, I took it. Every time I was putting for birdie, I made it. It was a great day," Laporta, who went 10-under for the tournament heading into the weekend, said.

"I played solid all 18 holes, my putting was solid, my driver, my irons.

"I'm feeling good... I didn't start the season good. I missed the cut in South Africa two times and this is the third event and I'm leading, so I just want to enjoy the weekend."