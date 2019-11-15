SUN CITY - SA’s Zander Lombard continued his recent run of fine form to take a two-shot lead into the weekend at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
On the same day that the final stage of the Qualifying School began, last season's joint winner carded a 65 to get to 11-under and lead the way from fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen.
Belgian Thomas Detry was then at seven-under, a shot clear of 2017 Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood and Swede Marcus Kinhult at the seventh Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai.
Position after day two:
1 Zander Lombard -11