SA's Zander Lombard in action. Photo: Reuters

SUN CITY - SA’s Zander Lombard continued his recent run of fine form to take a two-shot lead into the weekend at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

On the same day that the final stage of the Qualifying School began, last season's joint winner carded a 65 to get to 11-under and lead the way from fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Belgian Thomas Detry was then at seven-under, a shot clear of 2017 Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood and Swede Marcus Kinhult at the seventh Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai. 

Position after day two:

1 Zander Lombard -11

2 Louis Oosthuizen -9

3 Thomas Detry -7

4 Tommy Fleetwood -6

4 Marcus Kinhult -6

6 Joachim B. Hansen -5

6 Aaron Rai -5

6 Jason Scrivener -5

African News Agency (ANA)