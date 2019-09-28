Victor Perez plays a shot during the Alfred Dunhill Links at St Andrews. Photo: @dunhilllinks/Twitter

ST ANDREWS – Frenchman Victor Perez and England's Matthew Southgate upstaged the big names, jumping two strokes clear after the third round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland on Saturday. Neither player has won on the European Tour, but they set the stage for a possible breakthrough with fine performances in benign conditions in an event played on three courses.

Perez carded a nine-birdie eight-under-par 64 at Kingsbarns and Southgate shot 65 at nearby St Andrews.

They will start Sunday's final round at 20-under 196 with a two-shot lead over England's Paul Waring, who shot a 65 at Carnoustie to jump into third place on 18-under.

American Tony Finau and Swede Joakim Lagergren are three shots behind, while former world number one Luke Donald jumped into contention by pitching in for eagle from 53 yards at the 18th at St Andrews.