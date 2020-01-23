DUBAI – Belgian Thomas Pieters carded a five-under-par 67 in difficult conditions to open up a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday.
Narrowed fairways and extremely fast greens combined with blustery conditions meant only 29 players finished under par at Emirates Golf Club.
Starting on the back nine, Pieters dropped three shots on his 10th and 11th holes but recovered with three straight birdies to finish one-shot clear of American David Lipsky.
"I've been working on my putting real hard and I just hope to see some progress," he said. "There was nothing easy about today, but I found 14 greens, which is always nice in these kind of conditions.
After 18 holes:— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 23, 2020
🇧🇪 -5 Pieters
🇺🇸 -4 Lipsky
🇯🇵 -3 Kawamura
🇿🇦 -3 Norris
🇺🇸 -3 Kitayama
🇩🇰 -3 Kjeldsen
🇦🇺 -3 Herbert
🇨🇳 -3 Wu
🇫🇷 -3 Pavon
🇿🇦 -3 Burmester
🏴 -3 Pepperell
🇫🇷 -3 Langasque
🇫🇮 -3 Samooja
🇸🇪 -3 Karlsson#ODDC