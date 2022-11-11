Rain wins the day on Friday at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Overnight leader Ryan Fox of New Zealand had been joined by former world number one Luke Donald of England on eight-under.

Centurion - The leaders had moved through just three holes in the second round when lightning forced players off the course, before play was finally scrapped for the day in the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club at Sun City on Friday.

Play was suspended at 11.58am, as thunder and lightning made play unsafe as the rain had already begun to fall heavily. With the thunderstorm moving away, the rain still continued to fall which led to the course becoming waterlogged. The players would have to wait until 4pm when play was called off for the rest of the day.

Three players (Ross Fisher, Rasmus Hojgaard, Guido Migliozzi) shared third place on six-under. Fisher was playing particularly well when play was halted, as he was five-under on his round after 10 holes.

Richard Sterne was the top-placed South African on three-under overall, after 11 holes in his round.