Ryan Fox catches fire with back nine 29 to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge

Centurion - New Zealand’s Ryan Fox continued his rich vein of form as he carded an eight-under 64 to share the lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club, at Sun City, on Thursday. Nipping at the heels of Fox, one behind with his seven-under 65 is former world number one Luke Donald of England.

Donald who has dropped to 568 in the world rankings said after his round: “That was unexpected to be honest. I wasn’t showing much form leading into this week. I kept it in play off the tee and my iron play was really good.” Italy’s Guido Migliozzi was third on his own after a five-under 67. Australian Min Woo Lee, Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti and England’s Richard Bland were in a share of fourth on four-under 68.

Inches away from a @ryanfoxgolfer eagle 🤯 #NGC2022

pic.twitter.com/OXUDwmh8Uh — Nedbank Golf Challenge (@AfricasMajor) November 10, 2022 The SA challenge got off to a slow start with the best being Branden Grace and Justin Walters on two-under 70 in a tie for 13th. Fox, who came into the DP World Tour (DPWT) in second place on the Race to Dubai (moneylist), played the first eight holes in level par. But three birdies in a row from the par five ninth kickstarted his round, before he went birdie-eagle on 13 and 14.

After a massive 354-yard drive - the longest by any player on the day - on the difficult par four 17th, he nestled his wedge approach to within a couple feet as he tapped in for yet another gain. After being out of position on 18 as he layed up into the rough with an iron off the tee, he rifled a mid-iron from 206 yards to four feet. Fox duly holed out from close range to wrestle the lead on his own after an incredible back nine seven-under 29. @Golfhackno1

