MALELANE – The Alfred Dunhill Championship will play its part in a groundbreaking move for professional golf wherein the Sunshine Tour and European Tour have agreed to allow the players competing in this week’s tournament to wear shorts for the duration of the event.
The decision was taken after consultation with the players; Keith Pelley, the Chief Executive Officer of the European Tour; and the tournament host, Mr Johann Rupert; and was unanimously agreed upon in light of the excessive heat forecast for Leopard Creek this week, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 40°C. At the moment, it applies for this tournament only.
“We are very grateful to the European Tour for supporting this decision, and we’re excited about it,” said Selwyn Nathan, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.
“The game has moved on, golf fashion has moved on, and even the weather has changed. We’re playing in Africa under beautiful sunshine, and as long as the dress code conforms with that of the club, then I think it will look very good. On the Sunshine Tour we believe #Gr8nessbeginshere, and this is certainly a great decision for golf going forward.”
Well, we're not sure if JC's bagman, @ca5089a99f91481 wouldn't completely outshine @PhilMickelson calves🤔#SunshineTour#Gr8tnessBeginsHere#DunhillChamps #GolfInAfrica pic.twitter.com/uKnIIhlEFC— Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) November 27, 2019