Golfers at this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa will give their traditional trousers short shrift and dress for comfort instead, in a first for the European Tour.
The governing body said it will let players wear shorts at the Nov. 28-Dec. 1 tournament at the Leopard Creek Country Club, where temperatures are expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
The decision, described by organisers as "ground-breaking", has been hailed as "the right thing to do" and a victory for common sense by four-times major champion Ernie Els.
"It's been talked about for so long on all of the tours around the world," South African Els told the European Tour website https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/shorts-permitted-for-first-time-on-european-tour. "I think this could be a game-changer for golf which could end up enhancing the product."
In a groundbreaking move, the #dunhillchamps will see the pros competing in shorts for the first time because of the excessive heat this week. pic.twitter.com/hy3vYRbWgV— Alfred Dunhill Championship (@dunhilllinks) November 27, 2019