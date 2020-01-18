ABU DHABI – England's Lee Westwood will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship after carding a seven-under-par 65 on Saturday.
Westwood, who last won on the European Tour at the 2018 Nedbank Challenge, produced a mighty approach shot to set up an eagle on the par five eighth hole to take the lead.
He finished with a tricky birdie putt that moved him to 14-under overall, a shot clear of Italian Francesco Laporta and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger.
Having barely touched a club since featuring in the European Tour's season finale in Dubai last November, Westwood was satisfied with his steady progress in Abu Dhabi this week.
"It's always a bonus to be in contention and that's basically why we come out here," the 46-year-old said.