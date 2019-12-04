SYDNEY - Sergio Garcia wants professional golfers to be allowed to wear shorts during tournaments to better connect the pro game with the millions of amateurs around the world, the former Masters champion said on Wednesday.
More than a century of custom and etiquette came to an end at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on the European Tour last week when organisers let players wear shorts because of soaring temperatures in South Africa.
Garcia said he had worn shorts to practice for the Australian Open on Monday and had been reminded by officials that long trousers would be required for the pro-am and when the tournament starts on Thursday.
"I've said it many times - I think at the end of the day, having the possibility of playing with shorts, it only kind of brings us together to the amateurs," the Spaniard told reporters at The Australian Golf Club.
"When you go to a course, unless it's winter and it's really cold, if it's spring or summer and the temperatures are nice, when you go to a normal course, 90 per cent of the people are wearing shorts, so I think the connection would feel even closer to the amateurs.