Garrick Higgo banging on top-50 after third Euro win, Burmester banks PGA Champs invite

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Garrick Higgo improved his career high to 51st in the world rankings released on Monday.

Higgo won for the third time on the European Tour with a six-shot triumph at the Canary Islands Championship in Spain on Sunday. It was his second win in three weeks on the European Tour as he has improved his ranking by 59 spots in less than a month.

In just his third year as a professional, the 21-year-old Higgo made it three SA winners in consecutive weeks on the European Tour after compatriot Dean Burmester won two weeks ago at the Tenerife Open.

In fact, Burmester finished tied fourth behind Higgo at the Canary Islands Championship, which prompted a rise of 14 spots to 93rd in the world rankings. His move means South Africa now have 10 players ranked inside the top-100 in the world, and also books Burmester’s invite to the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort next week.

Burmester spoke about making it to the PGA Championship after finishing his round on Sunday: “If I get there, I’m super excited. I’ve never been to South Carolina and if my form continues, it will be a fun week.”

Louis Oosthuizen remains the top-ranked SA player at 32nd in the world, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout not far behind in 40th.

Erik van Rooyen (75), Daniel van Tonder (77) and Dylan Frittelli (79) are all ranked in the 70s.

Brandon Stone is 85th, Branden Grace is 91st and George Coetzee completes the SA top-10 at number 98 in the world.

