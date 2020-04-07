Immelman named International team captain for 2021 Presidents Cup

CAPE TOWN - Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman has been named captain of the International team for the 2021 Presidents Cup, event organisers and PGA Tour officials announced on Tuesday.

Immelman, who beat Tiger Woods to win the Masters in 2008, becomes the third South African to lead the team after Ernie Els and Gary Player.

The 40-year-old also becomes the youngest captain in the history of the Presidents Cup - a biennial team match-play competition that features 24 golfers, 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world.

"I think it will add a slightly different dynamic being the youngest captain in Presidents Cup history, but that trend really started in Melbourne, with Tiger and Ernie, who were still competing in their own right," Immelman said.

"I imagine our team will eventually be comprised of a combination of guys that I have played a lot with over the years and youngsters that I've followed and studied due to my broadcasting career.