World number one Brooks Koepka pulled out of the U.S. Presidents Cup team due to a knee injury on Wednesday and was replaced with Rickie Fowler by playing captain Tiger Woods.
"Today, I am announcing my withdrawal from the U.S. Presidents Cup team because of my knee injury," Koepka said in a statement on the Presidents Cup website. "I notified captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time.
"I consider it to be a high honor to be part of the 2019 team and I regret not being able to compete."
Koepka has played a limited amount of golf since the Tour Championships and not at all since the CJ Cup in South Korea in late October.
He had been in a race for fitness for the Dec. 9-15 Presidents Cup, which will pit the U.S. against an International Team at Australia's Royal Melbourne Golf Club.