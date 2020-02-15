LOS ANGELES - Matt Kuchar was not at his best but did enough to maintain the lead in the second round at the Genesis Open on Friday, as Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott loomed large in the rear view mirror in perfect winter conditions in southern California.
On a day when tournament host Tiger Woods frittered away several shots with some poor wedge play and fell nine shots from the lead, Kuchar compiled a respectable two-under-par 69 at Riviera in Los Angeles.
In search of his 10th PGA Tour victory, Kuchar posted a 9-under 133 total and was relieved not to inflict any major damage on himself.
"It definitely wasn't my best stuff today. Certainly glad to be in the clubhouse (with a 69)," the American said after securing a two-shot advantage over Northern Irishman McIlroy (67) and Americans Harold Varner (68) and Wyndham Clark (68).
Australian former world number one Scott shot the lowest score of the day, a bogey-free 64, to join a group three behind.