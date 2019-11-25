Zander Lombard Lombard ledthe Nedbank Golf Challenge for two days at Sun City before finishing tied eighth. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super

SUN CITY – Sunshine Tour professional Zander Lombard and his team including Irish pop star Brian McFadden won the Gary Player Invitational charity golf event at the Lost City Golf Course on Sunday. Lombard, a week after leading the Nedbank Golf Challenge for two days at Sun City before finishing tied eighth, led his team of McFadden and businessmen Adrian Moors and Mark Ilsley to a three-point victory on 188 points.

Former Proteas cricket captain Shaun Pollock was one of the many sports stars who participated this year, and he summed up the weekend as one of the most memorable in the many Gary Player Invitational tournaments he has played in.

“It was organised and run in a great way, in a great atmosphere and for a great cause. You help to raise money and that means you get to change the lives of children,” said Pollock.

Team Lombard (from left to right): Gary Player congratulates the winning team of Zander Lombard, Brian McFadden, Adrian Moors and Mark Ilsley on their three-point victory in the Gary Player Invitational at The Lost City Golf Course. Picture supplied.

Final Scores from the Gary Player Invitational:

188 Adrian Moors, Brian McFadden, Zander Lombard, Mark Ilsley

185 Owen Nkumane, Jean-Paul Strydom, Gert Wouter Loots, Willem Loots