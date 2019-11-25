SUN CITY – Sunshine Tour professional Zander Lombard and his team including Irish pop star Brian McFadden won the Gary Player Invitational charity golf event at the Lost City Golf Course on Sunday.
Lombard, a week after leading the Nedbank Golf Challenge for two days at Sun City before finishing tied eighth, led his team of McFadden and businessmen Adrian Moors and Mark Ilsley to a three-point victory on 188 points.
Former Proteas cricket captain Shaun Pollock was one of the many sports stars who participated this year, and he summed up the weekend as one of the most memorable in the many Gary Player Invitational tournaments he has played in.
“It was organised and run in a great way, in a great atmosphere and for a great cause. You help to raise money and that means you get to change the lives of children,” said Pollock.
Final Scores from the Gary Player Invitational:
188 Adrian Moors, Brian McFadden, Zander Lombard, Mark Ilsley
185 Owen Nkumane, Jean-Paul Strydom, Gert Wouter Loots, Willem Loots
184 Evan Mervis, Stuart Morris, Matthew Booth, Philip Eriksson
183 Bernard Pieters, Odwa Ndungane, Rudi Van Schoor, Louis De Jager
181 Alex Maditse, Thabo Mosololi, Toto Thimba, Butch James
180 Quintin Pitt, Alex Haindl, Patrick Lambie, Jacques Greyvenstein
179 Morne Marais, Stephan Burger, Keenan Davidse, Mark Williams
179 Oliver Bekker, Paul Marks, Jimmy Tau, Brendan Janse van Rensburg
177 Gary Player, Darryl Egdes, Bryan Habana, Stuart Mckenzie
175 Jake Roos, Pierre Bleeker, Akona Ndungane, Craig Knott
175 Bernie Lane, Stanton Fredericks, Kim Williams, Connie Arjoona
172 Stephanie Zinser, Steve Elford, Neil Schietekat, Keith Duffy
171 Shaun Pollock, Neil Senior, Pam Senior, Lejan Lewthwaite
170 Guy Kilfoil, Nobuhle Dlamini, Steven Kitshoff, Ross Volk
170 Daniel Egdes, Aaron Mokoena, Bryce Easton, Jean Paul Cuvelier