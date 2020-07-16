LPGA's Marathon Classic in Ohio to proceed without spectators

The LPGA's Marathon Classic next month in Sylvania, Ohio will be held without spectators due to the Covid-19 outbreak, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The August 3-9 Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will be held a week after the elite women's professional golf circuit, which has been idle since February, resumes in Toledo, Ohio for a spectator-free Drive On Championship.

"The organisers of the Marathon Classic and the LPGA have made the right decision in not allowing fans to attend this year," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement.

"I know it was a difficult decision, but they have made the right call to put the health and safety of players and fans first."