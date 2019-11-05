SUN CITY – A closing three-under-par 69 for SA’s Louis Oosthuizen wasn’t enough to top Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, or get him into a play-off with McIlroy and American Xander Schauffele, but it was enough to show he is rounding into the kind of form South African fans would love to see later this month at Sun City.
Oosthuizen finished third in the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai over the weekend, but it was the way he played as much as his finishing position which will have the crowds at the Nedbank Golf Challenge cheering his every move.
He came third in last year’s Sun City event, four shots behind runaway winner Lee Westwood of England, whose final-round 64 obliterated the field. And Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, would love to get ‘Africa’s Major’ on his list of titles.
It was his third-round of seven-under 65 which was the eye-opener in Shanghai at the weekend, as he eased into a share of the 54-hole lead with McIlroy and set himself up for a shot at what would have been his first WGC victory.
He’s not playing this week’s Turkish Airlines Open, and that signals very clearly his intent to give winning at Sun City his best shot.