PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – England’s Tommy Fleetwood has the early clubhouse lead in the second round of the Open Championship on Friday. Fleetwood made a birdie putt from 15 feet on the final hole to get into the clubhouse at seven-under-par 135 after rounds of 68 and 67.

He was tied for the overall lead with JB Holmes, who was still playing the back nine.

The two were on top of a crowded leaderboard, with 21 players within four shots of the lead even before the afternoon wave of players teed off.

Jordan Spieth and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka were among them. Both were at five-under-par, two shots off the lead as they played their finishing holes.

It looks like players will have to be near even par if they want to play the weekend, with the early projected cut at one-over-par.

Tiger Woods will need to make something happen on the back nine to do that. He stood at six-over after making the turn with a front-nine 35.

Earlier on Friday, Jordan Spieth announced his presence on the leaderboard with a front nine run where he played four holes in a combined five-under.

Spieth briefly moved into a tie for the lead after going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie beginning at the fifth hole.

He would bogey the ninth to finish the front nine in four-under 32, making him five-under for the tournament.

A birdie finish for @TommyFleetwood1 moves him in to a share of the lead #TheOpen



Live scoring 👉 https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/qeNTXkEsqr — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2019

AP