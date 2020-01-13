HAWAII – Cameron Smith won the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday after the Australian made up a three-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat overnight leader Brendan Steele in a playoff.
Smith hit a par four on the first hole of the decider and watched Steele, who had led for most of the final round, bogey the hole.
Second event of the year.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2020
Second playoff of the year.
🏌️♂️ @CamSmithGolf vs. @Brendan_Steele 🏌️♂️ pic.twitter.com/M0zDmFieua
Never give up. 🏆@CamSmithGolf was +4 thru 2 holes to start the week.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2020
He finished as the champion @SonyOpenHawaii.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Y94jDmiv4G