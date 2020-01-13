The 2020 Sony Open is Smith’s second PGA Tour win following his 2017 Zurich Classic triumph. Photo: @PGATour on twitter

HAWAII – Cameron Smith won the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday after the Australian made up a three-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat overnight leader Brendan Steele in a playoff.

Smith hit a par four on the first hole of the decider and watched Steele, who had led for most of the final round, bogey the hole.