Dustin Johnson in action during the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS – Dustin Johnson moved up to second in the world rankings and closed on number one Justin Rose on Monday after winning his sixth WGC title in Mexico.



The 34-year-old American is now only 0.0064 average points adrift of fellow former US Open champion Rose as he bids to retake the top ranking, which he has held for 81 weeks in his career.





Johnson's five-shot win over Rory McIlroy on Sunday made him only the fifth man in the last 50 years to reach 20 PGA Tour titles before the age of 35, after Tiger Woods, Tom Watson, Johnny Miller and Phil Mickelson.





Woods continued his rise up the rankings since returning to the sport last year following back surgery, moving up one place to 12th after finishing tied-10th in Mexico.





Four-time major winner McIlroy jumped two spots to sixth after his fourth successive top-five finish.

The World top 20 players are:





1. Justin Rose (ENG) 9.87 average pts

2. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.87 (+1)

3. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.69 (+1)

4. Brooks Koepka (USA) 8.67 (-2)

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.64

6. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 6.68 (+2)

7. Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.31

8. Jon Rahm (ESP) 6.12 (-2)

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.89

10. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 5.58

11. Jason Day (AUS) 5.40

12. Tiger Woods (USA) 5.25 (+1)

13. Tony Finau (USA) 5.23 (-1)

14. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 4.87

15. Patrick Reed (USA) 4.78

16. Paul Casey (ESP) 4.70 (+3)

17. Marc Leishman (AUS) 4.51 (-1)

18. Patrick Cantlay (USA) 4.43 (+2)

19. Bubba Watson (USA) 4.41 (-2)

20. Phil Mickelson (USA) 4.28 (-2)





Agence France-Presse (AFP)



